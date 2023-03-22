Brazil's Petrobras to cut diesel prices by 4.5%

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it will lower diesel prices for distributors by 4.48% starting Thursday.

The price per liter of diesel will be cut to 4.02 reais, from 3.84 reais previously, Petrobras said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.