Brazil's Petrobras to cut diesel prices by 4.5%

March 22, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it will lower diesel prices for distributors by 4.48% starting Thursday.

The price per liter of diesel will be cut to 4.02 reais, from 3.84 reais previously, Petrobras said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

