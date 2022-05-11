Brazil's Petrobras to build new diesel hydrotreating unit

Adds details

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it has signed a deal with TSE and Toyo Engineering Corp6330.T to build a new diesel hydrotreating unit at its Paulinia refinery.

The move will require $458 million in investments and is in line with Petrobras' 2022-2026 business plan, the company said in a securities filing.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the hydrotreating unit is expected to enter production in 2025 and ramp up its S-10 diesel and kerosene output by 63,000 barrels per day and 12,500 barrels per day, respectively.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

