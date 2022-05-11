US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras to build new diesel hydrotreating unit

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it has signed a deal with TSE and Toyo Engineering Corp to build a new diesel hydrotreating unit at its Paulinia refinery.

Adds details

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it has signed a deal with TSE and Toyo Engineering Corp6330.T to build a new diesel hydrotreating unit at its Paulinia refinery.

The move will require $458 million in investments and is in line with Petrobras' 2022-2026 business plan, the company said in a securities filing.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the hydrotreating unit is expected to enter production in 2025 and ramp up its S-10 diesel and kerosene output by 63,000 barrels per day and 12,500 barrels per day, respectively.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular