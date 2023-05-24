Brazil's Petrobras to appeal decision blocking drilling at Amazon mouth

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it will file this week an appeal against environmental agency Ibama's decision of blocking it from drilling a well at the mouth of the Amazon river.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing it has fulfilled "every techinical requirement from Ibama" for the project to be approved, but added it was also ready to met any additional needs that might appear.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

