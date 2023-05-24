News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras to appeal decision blocking drilling at Amazon mouth

May 24, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it will file this week an appeal against environmental agency Ibama's decision of blocking it from drilling a well at the mouth of the Amazon river.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing it has fulfilled "every techinical requirement from Ibama" for the project to be approved, but added it was also ready to met any additional needs that might appear.

