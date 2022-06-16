Brazil's Petrobras to announce fuel price increase on Friday -media report

June 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is set to announce a fuel price increase on Friday, local media said on Thursday.

According to O Globo, the company's board has approved a diesel and gasoline price increase that will come into effect next week.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)

