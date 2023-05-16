News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil's Petrobras to announce end of import parity policy -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

May 16, 2023 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is set to announce on Tuesday the end of its import parity policy for gasoline and diesel, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The firm's new fuel pricing policy is expected to be disclosed at any time now, one of the sources said, adding that global oil prices will continue to be an "important reference" but the company will no longer track an official import parity.

Petrobras currently pegs local fuel prices to international rates, such as global oil prices and foreign exchange, but President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has long pledged to change that policy in a bid to make fuel cheaper.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN Brasil had reported on the matter late on Monday.

Petrobras previously said in a statement it was "internally discussing making changes to its pricing policy for diesel and gasoline, which will be analyzed by executive management early this week and might result in a new commercial strategy."

According to one of the sources, the new policy should provide for more stability while increasing the interval between price adjustments at Petrobras' refineries.

"Petrobras has operating conditions to dampen speculative or eventual price fluctuations without affecting its average profitability," the source added.

