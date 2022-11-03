US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras third-quarter profit rises 48%

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

November 03, 2022 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday posted a 48% surge in third-quarter profit, boosted by higher prices for Brent crude LCOc1.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as it is formally known, reported net profit of 46.1 billion reais ($9.01 billion), above the 43.37 billion reais forecast of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.1160 reais)

