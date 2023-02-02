Brazil's Petrobras taps Joelson Falcao to head E&P amid management overhaul

Adds details

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it has tapped Joelson Falcao to become its new head of exploration and production, as the company announced a slate of new appointments as part of a management shake-up.

In a securities filing, Petrobras added that Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates has also appointed William Franca as head of refining and natural gas and Claudio Schlosser as head of commercial and logistics.

Carlos Travassos was named as head of production development, it added, and Carlos Augusto Barreto as head of digital transformation and innovation.

The appointments remain subject to internal corporate governance procedures, a vote by an internal committee and a discussion at the company's board.

