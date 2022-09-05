Brazil's Petrobras studies broader shakeup of executive board, sources say

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is studying a broader shakeup of its executive board after having tapped a new head of innovation, sources told Reuters on Monday.

New appointments by Petrobras' CEO, Caio Paes de Andrade, may take place in the coming days, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

