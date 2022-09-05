US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras studies broader shakeup of executive board, sources say

Contributor
Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is studying a broader shakeup of its executive board after having tapped a new head of innovation, sources told Reuters on Monday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is studying a broader shakeup of its executive board after having tapped a new head of innovation, sources told Reuters on Monday.

New appointments by Petrobras' CEO, Caio Paes de Andrade, may take place in the coming days, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular