Brazil's Petrobras strategic plan to 'revitalize' company -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras' 2024-2028 strategic plan seeks to "revitalize" the firm and start the process of energy transition, CEO Jean Paul Prates said.

The firm will invest around $102 billion in the 2024-2028 period, which Prates called one of the largest investment plans in the company's history.

Prates said Petrobras has the duty to expand its role in Brazil and become an energy company.

(Reporting by Fabio Teixeira and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Mark Porter)

