US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras starts sale of stake in UEG Araucaria

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras on Tuesday started the non-binding phase of the sale of its 18.8% stake in electricity distributor UEG Araucaria SA, it said in a securities filing.

Adds details about deal, context

July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Tuesday started the non-binding phase of the sale of its 18.8% stake in electricity distributor UEG Araucaria SA, it said in a securities filing.

UEG Araucaria, a joint venture between Petrobras and Grupo Copel CPLE6.SA, owns a natural gas power plant in Brazil's southern Parana state and has installed capacity of 484 Megawatts, according to Petrobras.

The sale is part of Petrobras' ongoing divestiture process as it focuses on more profitable assets.

"This operation is aligned with the strategy of portfolio optimization and improved allocation of the company's capital, aiming to maximize value and provide a greater return to society," Petrobras said in a statement.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sam Holmes)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular