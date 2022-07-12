Brazil's Petrobras starts sale of stake in UEG Araucaria

July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it started the non-binding phase of the sale of its 18.8% stake in UEG Araucaria SA, a joint venture with Grupo Copel which owns a natural gas power plant in the southern state Parana.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

