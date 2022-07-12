US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras starts sale of stake in UEG Araucaria

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it started the non-binding phase of the sale of its 18.8% stake in UEG Araucaria SA, a joint venture with Grupo Copel which owns a natural gas power plant in the southern state Parana.

July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it started the non-binding phase of the sale of its 18.8% stake in UEG Araucaria SA, a joint venture with Grupo Copel which owns a natural gas power plant in the southern state Parana.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular