Brazil's Petrobras starts new sale process for fertilizer project

May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said Tuesday it was kicking off a new effort to sell a fertilizer project in Mato Grosso do Sul state after the collapse of a deal earlier this year to sell it to Russia's Akron group.

In a securities filing, the company said the "teaser" process was aimed to promoting the sale of the nitrogen fertilizer industrial unit, whose construction was halted in 2014 with about 80% of the works completed.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb)

