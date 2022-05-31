US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras starts new sale process for fertilizer project

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said Tuesday it was kicking off a new effort to sell a fertilizer project in Mato Grosso do Sul state after the collapse of a deal earlier this year to sell it to Russia's Akron group.

In a securities filing, the company said the "teaser" process was aimed to promoting the sale of the nitrogen fertilizer industrial unit, whose construction was halted in 2014 with about 80% of the works completed.

