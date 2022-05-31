Brazil's Petrobras starts new sale process for fertilizer project
May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said Tuesday it was kicking off a new effort to sell a fertilizer project in Mato Grosso do Sul state after the collapse of a deal earlier this year to sell it to Russia's Akron group.
In a securities filing, the company said the "teaser" process was aimed to promoting the sale of the nitrogen fertilizer industrial unit, whose construction was halted in 2014 with about 80% of the works completed.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb)
((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCommodities
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year