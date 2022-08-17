Brazil's Petrobras starts maintenance stoppage at Replan refinery

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it has started a previously scheduled maintenance stoppage at its Replan refinery, which will take place at the distillation and coking units.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, added the move would not affect contracts or supply to its clients. Replan is Petrobras' largest refinery and accounts for roughly 20% of the company's oil refining.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

