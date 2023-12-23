News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras starts drilling 'Equatorial Margin' well

December 23, 2023 — 09:21 am EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA on Saturday said it started drilling of the Pitu Oeste well, which marks the resumption of the company's efforts to explore oil and gas on the so-called "Equatorial Margin."

The Equatorial Margin region extends along the Brazilian coast from the state of Rio Grande do Norte to Amapa, according to Petrobras, as the company is known.

The drilling of the well, located 53 kilometers (33 miles)off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, will take three to five months.

Through the Pitu Oeste well, Petrobras hopes to obtain more geological information about the area, which will allow the company to confirm the extension of the oil discovery made in 2014.

Petrobras said in October it received an operating license to drill two wells in deep waters on the Brazilian Equatorial Margin from environmental agency Ibama.

Under Petrobras' 2024-2028 strategic plan, the company foresees an investment of $ 3.1 billion for oil and gas research in the Equatorial Margin, where the company hopes to drill 16 wells during this period.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Diane Craft)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.