Brazil's Petrobras starts binding phase for sale of MP Gulf of Mexico stake

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA on Monday started the binding phase to sell its subsidiary 20% stake in Texas-based MP Gulf of Mexico LLC, which owns offshore fields in the region.

Potential buyers classified for this phase will receive a letter with instructions on the divestment process, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

Murphy Exploration & Production Company owns the remaining 80% stake in MP Gulf of Mexico.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

