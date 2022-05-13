Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras SA PETR4.SA said on Friday it decided to terminate the process for the partial sale of four concessions located in deep waters in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.

Currently, the concessions are represented by the fields of Agulhinha, Budiao, Budiao Noroeste, Budiao Sudeste, Cavala and Palombeta, the company said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

