Brazil's Petrobras signs MOU with Chinese banks

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China Development Bank CHDB.UL and Bank of China 601988.SS to partner on a range of projects.

In a securities filing, Petrobras PETR4.SA said the non-binding agreements, set to cover low carbon initiatives, green finance, supply chain investments and trade exchanges, have a 5-year deadline and are aligned with its 2024-28 strategic plan.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland)

