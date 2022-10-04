US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras signs deal with Sembcorp for new oil platform

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras said on Tuesday it has signed a contract with Singapore's Sembcorp Marine for the assembly of a platform to be located in the Buzios oilfield in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin.

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it has signed a contract with Singapore's Sembcorp Marine SCMN.SI for the assembly of a platform to be located in the Buzios oilfield in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) P-82 platform will be able to produce up to 225,000 barrels of oil and process up to 12 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The platform is expected to enter service in 2026. Petrobras did not provide financial details of the deal, which comes a few days after the oil giant had announced an agreement with Keppel Shipyard for it to assemble its P-83 platform.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular