Brazil's Petrobras signs deal with Sembcorp for new oil platform

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday it has signed a contract with Singapore's Sembcorp Marine SCMN.SI for the assembly of a platform to be located in the Buzios oilfield in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) P-82 platform will be able to produce up to 225,000 barrels of oil and process up to 12 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The platform is expected to enter service in 2026. Petrobras did not provide financial details of the deal, which comes a few days after the oil giant had announced an agreement with Keppel Shipyard for it to assemble its P-83 platform.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

