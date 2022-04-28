US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras signs contract to sell Albacora Leste oilfield to Petro Rio

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday signed a contract to sell its stake in the Albacora Leste oilfield to Petro Rio SA PRIO3.SA for up to $2.2 billion, it said in a securities filing.

The deal between the companies was first announced late on Wednesday.

Brazil-listed shares in Petrobras were halted ahead of the securities filing when preferred shares were trading up 0.9% at 30.33 reais.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

