Brazil's Petrobras signs contract to sell Albacora Leste oilfield to Petro Rio

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday signed a contract to sell its stake in the Albacora Leste oilfield to Petro Rio SA PRIO3.SA for up to $2.2 billion, it said in a securities filing.

The deal between the companies was first announced late on Wednesday.

Brazil-listed shares in Petrobras were halted ahead of the securities filing when preferred shares were trading up 0.9% at 30.33 reais.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Franklin Paul)

