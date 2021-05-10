US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras signs contract to build seventh platform in Buzios field

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday it had signed a contract with Keppel Shipyard Limited to build its seventh platform in the Buzios field, located in the Santos Basin, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, to be known as P-78.

Petrobras said the new platform will be delivered in 2024 and have the capacity to process 180,000 barrels of oil per day and 7.2 million cubic meters of gas a day.

The Buzios field is considered the largest deepwater oilfield in the world.

