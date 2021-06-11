US Markets
Brazil's Petrobras signs $2.3 bln contract for new Buzios platform

Gabriel Stargardter Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA said on Friday it had signed a $2.3 billion contract with a joint venture comprised of firms Saipem and DSME for its eighth platform in the pre-salt Buzios oil field of the Santos Basin.

