Brazil's Petrobras shareholders re-elect Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira as chairman

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Shareholders of Brazilian state-controlled oil firm Petrobras have chosen Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira to stay as the company's board chairman, the firm said in a securities filing on Thursday morning.

Ferreira had been nominated in January 2019 as chairman of Petrobras, whose formal name is Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

