Brazil's Petrobras shareholders re-elect Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira as chairman

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian state-controlled oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA have chosen Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira to stay as the company's board chairman, the firm said in a securities filing on Thursday morning.

Ferreira had been nominated in January 2019 as chairman of Petrobras, whose formal name is Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.