Brazil's Petrobras sets Aug 19 shareholder meeting on new board proposal

Adds more details on meeting

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Monday scheduled for August 19 a shareholders' meeting to consider a new slate of proposed board members, it said in a securities filing.

The company's shareholders will vote to elect eight new members of the board of directors, including its new proposed chairman, Gileno Gurjao Barreto.

Caio Paes de Andrade, who took over as acting chief executive of the oil giant from Jose Mauro Coelho, is also expected to be confirmed in the position. Coelho resigned at the end of June under pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro.

