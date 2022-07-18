Brazil's Petrobras sets Aug 19 shareholder meeting on new board proposal

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Monday scheduled for August 19 a shareholders' meeting to consider a new slate of proposed board members, it said on a securities filing.

