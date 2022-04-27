US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras sells stake in Deten Quimica for $117 million

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's Petrobras said on Wednesday its board approved the sale of its 27.88% stake in Deten Quimica SA for 585 million reais ($117.84 million) to Cepsa Quimica SA.

The buyer already owns a 69.94% stake in Deten, which manufactures and sells main raw materials for the domestic and commercial cleaning sector in Brazil, according to a securities filing.

($1 = 4.9642 reais)

