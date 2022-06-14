Brazil's Petrobras selects BW Energy for talks on Polo Golfinho sale

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Tuesday that BW Energy Ltd BWE.OL had been selected to take part in the negotiation stages of its divestment from the Polo Golfinho asset, which remains in the binding phase.

