US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras sees no reason for halting signed divestitures

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

March 17, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds more details on filing, context

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday that it found no grounds to suspend asset sales that have already been signed, following a government request for it to halt all its divestitures for 90 days.

Sales in which no contracts were signed will continue to be analyzed, the firm said in a securities filing.

Earlier this month, Brazil's government had asked it to halt divestiture processes for 90 days, a measure that could cause legal risks for the firm, according to lawyers.

In a separate filing, 3R Petroleum RRRP3.SA said that its purchase of the Potiguar cluster, which is yet to be concluded, was confirmed by Petrobras. Shares in 3R rose roughly 13% after the announcement.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.