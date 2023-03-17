Brazil's Petrobras sees no reason for halting signed divestitures

Adds more details on filing, context

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday that it found no grounds to suspend asset sales that have already been signed, following a government request for it to halt all its divestitures for 90 days.

Sales in which no contracts were signed will continue to be analyzed, the firm said in a securities filing.

Earlier this month, Brazil's government had asked it to halt divestiture processes for 90 days, a measure that could cause legal risks for the firm, according to lawyers.

In a separate filing, 3R Petroleum RRRP3.SA said that its purchase of the Potiguar cluster, which is yet to be concluded, was confirmed by Petrobras. Shares in 3R rose roughly 13% after the announcement.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

