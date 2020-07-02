US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras sees cost-savings of $3.4 bln through 2025 with worker buyouts

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday that 10,082 of its workers have taken buyouts since 2019, which would allow a total cost-savings of around 18 billion reais ($3.4 billion) through 2025.

SAO PAULO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday that 10,082 of its workers have taken buyouts since 2019, which would allow a total cost-savings of around 18 billion reais ($3.4 billion) through 2025.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the buyouts will have no immediate impact on its cash position as some workers who took buyouts in 2019 agreed to leave their jobs in the following 24 months.

($1 = 5.3596 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular