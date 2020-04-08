Energy

Brazil's Petrobras seeks 7.6 bln reais in savings via buyout programs

Contributors
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras aims to save 7.6 billion reais ($1.4 billion) by 2025 through voluntary buyout programs that will affect 3,800 employees, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Adds financial details of buyouts

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras aims to save 7.6 billion reais ($1.4 billion) by 2025 throughvoluntarybuyout programs that will affect 3,800 employees, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SAPETR4.SA, as the company isformally known, on Wednesday launched a new program focused on employees who are eligible for retirement, and said it is making adjustments to voluntary severance programs already in place.

Petrobras in recent years has initiated several waves of buyouts, which have gained urgency as the company sells off hundreds of assets and exits various lines of business in a bid to reduce debt and sharpen its focus on offshore oil production.

The impact on the company's finances will be felt over the course of three years, Petrobras said in the filing. The company added that it will take a provision of 1.29 billion reais in the second quarter to fund the buyouts.

($1 = 5.25 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Gram Slattery; Editing by Catherine Evans and Paul Simao)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Oil

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular