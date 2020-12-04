World Markets

Brazil's Petrobras says talks progressing with Mubadala over refinery

Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Petroleo Brasileiro SA said late on Thursday that it had concluded the negotiation phase with Abu Dhabi's investment fund Mubadala Investment Co [MUDEV.UL] on the sale of its Landulpho Alves refinery, but is still open to further bids.

The company said earlier on Thursday it had received binding proposals for four of its refineries, and expects to receive two more later this month, with another couple of bids seen in the first quarter of 2021.

