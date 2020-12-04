Brazil's Petrobras says talks progressing with Mubadala over refinery

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA said late on Thursday that it had concluded the negotiation phase with Abu Dhabi's investment fund Mubadala Investment Co MUDEV.UL on the sale of its Landulpho Alves refinery, but is still open to further bids.

The company said earlier on Thursday it had received binding proposals for four of its refineries, and expects to receive two more later this month, with another couple of bids seen in the first quarter of 2021.

