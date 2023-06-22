Brazil's Petrobras says reinjection of gas in wells is essential to oil production

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday the reinjection of natural gas in wells is essential to its oil production, especially in its pre-salt fields.

Speaking at an event, its Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates also said the company is evaluating how to invest in gas in neighboring Bolivia.

