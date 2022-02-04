Brazil's Petrobras says refineries reached 90% capacity in early-Feb.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday its refineries operated at an average total capacity of 90% during the first days of February, compared with 88% in the last quarter of 2021.

"Petrobras is investing in its refineries and the market has grown and demanded more fuel from the company, resulting in usage above the historical average," the company's natural gas director, Rodrigo Costa, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

