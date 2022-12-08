Brazil's Petrobras says no decision made on suspending refinery sales

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it had made no decision about suspending the sale of refineries included in its divestment portfolio.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA's remarks come as members of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team asked the firm to halt asset sales until he takes office on Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

