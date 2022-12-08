US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras says no decision made on suspending refinery sales

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

December 08, 2022 — 08:59 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it had made no decision about suspending the sale of refineries included in its divestment portfolio.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA's remarks come as members of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team asked the firm to halt asset sales until he takes office on Jan. 1.

