Brazil's Petrobras says no deal for fertilizer plant in Bolivia

October 26, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it has not reached any deal with Bolivia's YPFB on potentially building a new fertilizer plant in the neighboring country.

The statement comes a day after YPFB said the companies were considering a $2.5 billion investment in a new urea and ammonia plant near the border between Brazil and Bolivia.

