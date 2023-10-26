Brazil's Petrobras says no deal for fertilizer plant in Bolivia

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it has not reached any deal with Bolivia's YPFB on potentially building a new fertilizer plant in the neighboring country.

The statement comes a day after YPFB said the companies were considering a $2.5 billion investment in a new urea and ammonia plant near the border between Brazil and Bolivia.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

