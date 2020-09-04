Brazil's Petrobras says Jupiter field has high productivity - filing

Adds context on carbon dioxide in the Jupiter field

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has concluded tests in a pre-salt exploration area called Jupiter on the Santos basin, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The company, known as Petrobras, said the tests confirmed Jupiter's "excellent productivity" potential as the field contains oil of "high aggregate value."

The company also said Jupiter has high carbon dioxide levels, which improves the pressure of the field and how much oil it can produce per day.

High carbon dioxide concentration is also a potential environmental concern if released into the air, and an issue for several pre-salt fields. Carbon dioxide can cause global warming because it traps heat in the atmosphere.

Petrobras will use Jupiter to test a new technology that separates the carbon dioxide at the bottom of the ocean and re-injects it in the rocks.

Petrobras expects to launch the high pressure separation technology known as HISEP in 2024 for long-duration tests.

