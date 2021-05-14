Brazil's Petrobras says it plans no changes in fuel price policy

Adds information from the webcast

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA will keep its fuel pricing policy unchanged, the company's new head of trading and logistics, Claudio Mastella, said on Friday.

Prices will be kept in line with the international market, but the company will not have a pre-established frequency for adjustments like it did in the past, he said.

The company will also maintain its oil production and debt reduction targets unchanged, and there will be no interruptions to its divestment program, the state-run oil company's executives said in their first public appearance since taking charge in April.

President Jair Bolsonaro fired previous CEO Roberto Castello Branco amid a dispute over domestic fuel prices earlier this year, triggering a major management shake-up.

The Friday teleconference with analysts followed the release of first quarter results. The event was marked by the absence of CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, who recorded a message by video and did not take questions.

Drilling in Brazil's deep-water equatorial region could start in 2022, pending environmental licenses, Exploration and Production head Fernando Borges said.

