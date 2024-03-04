News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras says it finished investigation into contract with Unigel

March 04, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by Andre Ramoni Pinto and Fabio Teixeira for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said in a filing on Monday that it has finished an investigation over a contract with chemical company Unigel and found no irregularities.

The investigation looked into whether two Petrobras directors interfered into regular procedures of a deal inked in December, where Petrobras agreed to supply natural gas for Unigel to produce fertilizers at two plants it leased from state-run firm.

"The company's governance system has been fully respected," said the statement.

The internal inquiry became public after Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) last month pointed to possible irregularities on the contract's signing and questioned the economic reasoning of it.

In a preliminary review, technical staff at TCU said Petrobras could lose a total of 487 million reais ($98.47 million) in the eight months covered by the arrangement.

The TCU investigation is still ongoing, and the possible irregularities will be subject to further analysis. If confirmed by the court, it could lead to the annulment of the deal.

In its filing, Petrobras said it has been providing the audit court with all information requested, that the contract has yet to be put into action, and no money has been spent.

