Brazil's Petrobras says it expects to invest $68 bln between 2022 and 2026

Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it expects to invest $68 billion between 2022 and 2026, with 84% of that going to oil and gas exploration and production.

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it expects to invest $68 billion between 2022 and 2026, with 84% of that going to oil and gas exploration and production.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing it expects to produce an average of 2.1 million barrels of oil a day in 2022, plus or minus 4%.

Nov 24, 2021

