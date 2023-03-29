US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras says divestment and investments review to be based on strategic plan

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

March 29, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday its divestment and investments revision process should be carried out based on the company's strategic plan.

In a securities filing, Petrobras noted the review would not affect divestments already in the signature phase and

the closing of certain contracts to fully comply with commitments already made by the company.

