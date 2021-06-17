US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras says Bolivian court annuls $61 million fine

Contributor
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday that a Bolivian court has annulled a $61 million fine its subsidiary Petrobras Bolivia SA (PEB) was ordered to pay in a land dispute in one of its main gas fields there.

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday that a Bolivian court has annulled a $61 million fine its subsidiary Petrobras Bolivia SA (PEB) was ordered to pay in a land dispute in one of its main gas fields there.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement that the court in Sucre decided there was no evidence the land was the property of the complainant seeking compensation. The San Alberto field is operated by PEB, with a 35% interest, along with YPFB Andina - a joint venture of Bolivia’s YPFB, Spain’s Repsol and France’s Total.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular