Brazil's Petrobras says board approved sale of 22 concessions in Bacia Potiguar

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday its board approved the sale of 22 concessions of a group of assets to 3R Petroleum RRRP3.SA in Bacia Potiguar, in the northern state of Rio Grande do Norte.

The total figure for the concessions was $1.38 billion, the company said in a securities filing.

In August, Petrobras announced that it was in talks with 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA to sell the refinery and dozens of oil fields in Bacia Potiguar for more than $1 billion..

