Brazil's Petrobras says 4th-qtr production rises 13.7% from last year

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA produced 3.025 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter, up 5.1% from the third quarter and 13.7% from the fourth quarter a year earlier, the firm said in a Monday securities filing.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery)

