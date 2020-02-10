Energy

Brazil's Petrobras says 4th-qtr production rises 13.7% from last year

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 3.025 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter, up 5.1% from the third quarter and 13.7% from the fourth quarter a year earlier, the firm said in a Monday securities filing.

