Brazil's Petrobras reports 41% decline in third-quarter profit

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

November 09, 2023 — 06:46 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA posted a 41.5% drop in its third-quarter profits on Thursday.

Latin America's top oil producer posted recurring net profit of 27.2 billion reais ($5.51 billion), while analysts polled by LSEG had expected 28.74 billion reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the period shrank 27.6% to reach 66.19 billion reais ($13.41 billion).

Last month, the company reported a 9.6% increase in quarterly crude oil production in the third quarter.

It attributed the increase to the ramp-up of two offshore platforms in the Santos Basin and two more in the Campos Basin, in addition to fewer platform maintenance stoppages in the period.

($1 = 4.9342 reais)

(Reporting by Fabio Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast.)

