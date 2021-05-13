US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras reports $220 mln 1st-qtrprofit

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazil's Petrobras reported a first-quarter profit of 1.167 billion reais ($220 million) on Thursday, a vast improvement from the same period last year, when the company booked a 48.5-billion-real loss amid coronavirus-related impairments.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, came in at 48.9 billion reais, above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 45.3 billion reais.

($1 = 5.31 reais)

