Brazil's Petrobras reaches deal with regulator on govt stake in oilfield

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA has reached a deal with oil regulator ANP to pay 780 million reais ($146.38 million) regarding the government's stake in its Jubarte oilfield, ANP said on Thursday.

The deal will now be put up for public consultation and may end a legal battle between the two parties.

($1 = 5.3287 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

