Brazil's Petrobras raises jet fuel prices by about 20%

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA has increased prices of jet fuel sold to distributors at its main refineries by about 20% starting Friday, figures published on the firm's website showed.

Petrobras adjusts kerosene prices on a monthly basis. It is the second month in a row the oil giant hikes jet fuel prices, following four consecutive months of cuts.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Kylie Madry)

