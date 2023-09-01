News & Insights

Brazil's Petrobras raises jet fuel prices by about 20%

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

September 01, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA has increased prices of jet fuel sold to distributors at its main refineries by about 20% starting Friday, figures published on the firm's website showed.

Petrobras adjusts kerosene prices on a monthly basis. It is the second month in a row the oil giant hikes jet fuel prices, following four consecutive months of cuts.

