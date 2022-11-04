Commodities

Brazil's Petrobras raises jet fuel prices by 7.3%, says airlines association

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

November 04, 2022 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA increased jet fuel prices by around 7.3% in several locations from Nov. 1, according to Brazilian airlines association Abear.

Data published on the firm's website confirmed the price hike. Abear said that jet fuel prices had risen by 59% since the start of the year.

