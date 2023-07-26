Brazil's Petrobras Q2 oil output slightly falls

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday its second-quarter crude oil production fell 0.6% compared to the same period last year.

The firm pumped 2.10 million barrels per day (bpd) between April and June, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

