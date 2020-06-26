US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras puts Urucu onshore cluster on the block

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has put its Urucu oil and gas cluster in the interior state of Amazonas up for sale, it said in a securities filing on Friday evening. The Urucu cluster was responsible for 106,353 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production in the first quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known, said the cluster produced 16,500 barrels per day of oil, with the rest being natural gas and natural gas liquids.

    Most Popular