Brazil's Petrobras puts stake in petrochemical complex up for sale

June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has begun the sale process for its 27.88% stake in the Deten Quimica SA petrochemical complex in the northeastern state of Bahia, it said in a Wednesday securities filing.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)

