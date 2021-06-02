US Markets

Brazil's Petrobras puts stake in petrochemical complex up for sale

Gram Slattery Reuters
June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has begun the sale process for its 27.88% stake in the Deten Quimica SA petrochemical complex in the northeastern state of Bahia, it said in a Wednesday securities filing.

